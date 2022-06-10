The Game Logo - Post

Charge up your brand with a neon-electric logo animation built for punchy intros and outros. Lightning arcs, light trails and luminous glow converge to reveal your mark with epic impact. Fine-tune colors, flares, and energy strokes to match your identity, then add a short tagline for a complete signature. Ideal for esports, tech, creators and streamers seeking a bold, high-contrast logo reveal that stands out on dark backdrops. Quick to customize and ready for multiplatform use, this template makes your logo feel powerful, modern and unforgettable.