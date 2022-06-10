Youtube intro for cooking channel
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The Game Logo - Post - Original - Poster image

The Game Logo - Post

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glow
Electricity
Outro
297exports
rating
Charge up your brand with a neon-electric logo animation built for punchy intros and outros. Lightning arcs, light trails and luminous glow converge to reveal your mark with epic impact. Fine-tune colors, flares, and energy strokes to match your identity, then add a short tagline for a complete signature. Ideal for esports, tech, creators and streamers seeking a bold, high-contrast logo reveal that stands out on dark backdrops. Quick to customize and ready for multiplatform use, this template makes your logo feel powerful, modern and unforgettable.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
monkey profile image
monkey
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us