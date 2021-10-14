Corporate Presentation
00:57 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 20 videos · 1 image · 25 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
258exports
Present your brand with a crisp, minimal corporate slideshow. This template pairs smooth slide-in motion with a two-column layout for headlines, copy, and imagery. Flat-design color panels, circular accents, and a subtle gradient keep everything modern and professional. A persistent UI-style header frames each scene for a polished, branded feel. Easily customize fonts, colors, logo, images, and text to match your identity. Perfect for company overviews, service promos, internal updates, and client pitches.