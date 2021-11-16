Instagram Stories

Showcase products, services, or moments with a clean, minimal story-ready slideshow. This vertical 9:16 design uses bold geometric shapes, smooth slide-in panels, and crisp typography to keep attention on your visuals. Easily swap media, edit titles, tweak colors and fonts, and you’re ready to promote on socials or ads. The lightweight motion and uncluttered layout suit branding, announcements, and quick highlights. Deliver an elegant, modern look in seconds—no heavy editing needed.