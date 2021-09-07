Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Intro Opener - Original - Poster image

Intro Opener

00:18 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 28 videos · 1 image · 26 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Bold
Title sequence
Minimal
16.1Kexports
rating
Kickstart your message with an energetic stomp opener built around bold, centered kinetic typography. This minimal black-and-white design moves fast, using slide-ins, scale hits and flash accents to punctuate every beat. Seamlessly mix headlines with your own media and finish strong on a clean logo reveal. Perfect for promos, intros and title sequences across social and widescreen formats. Customize text, colors and logo to match your brand, then export a polished, punchy video that grabs attention from the first second.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us