TikTok Promo - Horizontal

Showcase your TikTok profile with a modern, 3D carousel promo built for engagement. Swap in your clips, update captions and stats, and customize colors and fonts to match your brand. The clean, minimal design frames your content inside familiar feed cards with a bold follow CTA, perfect for growing your audience. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it works across platforms while keeping the TikTok look. Ideal for creators, brands, and agencies seeking a polished social media promo that’s fast to customize and easy to share.