Cosmetic Treatment Story

Design eye-catching vertical stories with an elegant, minimal layout. This template pairs a smooth wavy divider with a focused text column, hero imagery, and a clear call‑to‑action. Add your headlines, supporting copy, website, and product visuals to craft a refined promo in seconds. The fluid motion, circular accent image, and tasteful color blocking keep attention on your message, ideal for brand, product or service highlights across social platforms. Customize fonts and colors to match your identity and export a professional story-ready promo fast.