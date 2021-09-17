Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Elegant Glossy - Original - Poster image

Elegant Glossy

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glossy
Intro
Elegant
Outro
3.9Kexports
rating
Give your brand a refined entrance with a clean, minimal logo animation. This elegant 3D ident features glossy reflections, soft lighting, and a smooth radial reveal that focuses attention on your mark and tagline. Tailor colors, logo, text, and typography to match your identity and deliver a premium look across channels. Ideal for polished intros and outros, this design pairs simplicity with sophistication for a memorable first impression.
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Elegant Glossy
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Elegant Glossy Original theme video
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Elegant Glossy 2 Theme 04 theme video
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us