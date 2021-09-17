Elegant Glossy
00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
3.9Kexports
Give your brand a refined entrance with a clean, minimal logo animation. This elegant 3D ident features glossy reflections, soft lighting, and a smooth radial reveal that focuses attention on your mark and tagline. Tailor colors, logo, text, and typography to match your identity and deliver a premium look across channels. Ideal for polished intros and outros, this design pairs simplicity with sophistication for a memorable first impression.
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