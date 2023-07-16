Lines Pattern Background

Bring polish to any scene with a refined animated background of glowing vertical lines and drifting particles. This versatile design sets an atmospheric tone for intros, title cards, presentations, livestream scenes, events, and more. Easily adjust colors and orientation to match your brand or mood, and enable or disable particles for the perfect look. Smooth, fluid motion ensures it complements on-screen content without distraction. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it adapts beautifully to wide, square, and vertical formats. Add depth, elegance, and visual cohesion to your video projects with a dependable, ready-to-use background.