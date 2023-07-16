Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Lines Pattern Background - Post - Original - Poster image

Lines Pattern Background - Post

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Glow
Geometric
Light rays
Geometric lines
28exports
rating
Bring polish to any scene with a refined animated background of glowing vertical lines and drifting particles. This versatile design sets an atmospheric tone for intros, title cards, presentations, livestream scenes, events, and more. Easily adjust colors and orientation to match your brand or mood, and enable or disable particles for the perfect look. Smooth, fluid motion ensures it complements on-screen content without distraction. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it adapts beautifully to wide, square, and vertical formats. Add depth, elegance, and visual cohesion to your video projects with a dependable, ready-to-use background.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us