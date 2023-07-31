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Water Drop Background - Original - Poster image

Water Drop Background

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Animated background
Minimal
Dot grid
Ripple rings
Wide logo
456exports
rating
Add calm sophistication to your visuals with a minimal dot‑grid background animated by gentle, water‑like ripples. This multipurpose animated background is perfect behind titles, logos or footage, and adapts beautifully to horizontal, vertical and square formats. Fine‑tune the look with easy color controls to match any brand or theme, and optionally include a logo overlay for subtle branding. Ideal for streams, presentations, promos and digital art, it delivers a clean, elegant canvas that enhances content without distraction.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
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Blog
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Design Community
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Contact Us