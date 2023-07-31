Water Drop Background - Vertical

Add calm sophistication to your visuals with a minimal dot‑grid background animated by gentle, water‑like ripples. This multipurpose animated background is perfect behind titles, logos or footage, and adapts beautifully to horizontal, vertical and square formats. Fine‑tune the look with easy color controls to match any brand or theme, and optionally include a logo overlay for subtle branding. Ideal for streams, presentations, promos and digital art, it delivers a clean, elegant canvas that enhances content without distraction.