Christmas Baubles Reveal - Square
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
25fps
1image
1audio
Ring in the season with the Christmas Baubles Reveal template! Your audience will be charmed by animated ornaments that drift and flow, unveiling your logo in a jingle of joy. Create heartwarming holiday content for your social platforms or festive celebrations. Customize with your logo and colors for a greeting as unique as a snowflake. Spread holiday cheer and make your brand the star of the winter wonderland!
Available formats