Disco Vinyl Lyrics

Turn your track into a show-stopping lyric video with a glowing vinyl centerpiece, audio‑reactive spectrum, and bold neon gradients. This template syncs seamlessly to your song, animating lyrics, artist and title while radiant light rays and musical notes amplify every beat. Ideal for music releases, teasers, and social drops, it pairs a retro vinyl vibe with modern synthwave glow. Customize colors, spectrum style and typography to fit any genre—from pop to EDM and hip hop. Deliver polished visuals that keep audiences locked in from the first bar to the final chorus.