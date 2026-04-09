Disco Vinyl Lyrics - Vertical

Turn your track into a vertical lyric video with a spinning vinyl, pulsing circular spectrum, and bold animated captions. This retro‑inspired, glow‑driven design is fully music‑reactive and perfect for Stories, Reels, and TikTok. Customize colors, fonts, and background media, add your logo and artist info, and let the beat drive the visuals. With atmospheric fog, subtle grain, and rich gradients, your lyrics take center stage in a polished, performance‑ready package ideal for music releases and promos.