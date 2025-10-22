Merge Mystic Witch in Shadows - Post
13 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
24fps
3images
1text
1font
1audio
Step into a world of mystery with our Merge Mystic Witch in Shadows. This cinematic template features a cloaked witch emerging from swirling mist as shadows and magical energy reveal your logo or message. Customize with your logos, tagline, and brand colors to create a spellbinding introduction. Perfect for Halloween promos, fantasy projects, or social media content that needs a dark, mystical, and unforgettable opener.