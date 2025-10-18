Try for free
Merge Witch in Shadows - Square

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
15-30s
Square
Fog
Cloud
Night
Halloween
Smoke
Scary
Holidays
Dark
Particles
More details
Merge Witch in Shadows - Square - Original - Poster image
MotionBank21 profile image
Created by MotionBank21
16exports
16 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
24fps
3images
1text
1font
1audio
Unveil your brand through mystery and magic with our Merge Witch in Shadows. This cinematic intro reveals your logo amidst swirling mist, glowing embers, and the haunting silhouette of a witch. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a darkly elegant presentation. Perfect for Halloween campaigns, fantasy projects, or any content that calls for a touch of enchantment and cinematic intrigue.
Similar templates
Best of MotionBank21
First Vision Brandbook Opener - Square Original theme video
First Vision Brandbook Opener - Square
Edit
By Promak
23s
21
53
37
Showcase your brand's essence with our First Vision Brandbook Opener. Crafted for clarity and impact, this slideshow template highlights your brand book with bold typography and smooth transitions. Perfect for creative presentations or digital portfolios, it's a ready-to-publish masterpiece. Simply customize images, videos, and text to match your brand's style.
Urban Opener - Square Original theme video
Urban Opener - Square
Edit
By Besed
17s
21
30
6
Evoke the exhilarating spirit of city life with our fully customizable Urban Opener template. This slideshow is a canvas for your creativity, featuring rapid motion, textured overlays, and engaging noise effects. Insert your media, add your message, tweak fonts and colors, and publish a cinematic masterpiece that captivates on YouTube, Facebook, or any social platform.
Energize Your Story - Square Original theme video
Energize Your Story - Square
Edit
By KloneDike
18s
21
32
8
Bring your brand to life with the undeniable vigor of Energize Your Story. Perfect for high-energy promos, this template offers rapid-fire transitions and customizable text that will keep your audience's hearts racing. Turn your message into a visual spectacle.
Quick Promo Showcase - Square Original theme video
Quick Promo Showcase - Square
Edit
By Besed
18s
21
35
6
Energize your event promotion with our Quick Promo Showcase, a sleek template that dynamically showcases upcoming events. Easily customize with your own images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to craft the narrative your audience will love. Whether it's for social media, presentations, or ad campaigns, your content will look professionally polished and ready to publish.
Digital Glitch Teaser - Square Main Theme theme video
Digital Glitch Teaser - Square
Edit
By Danimotions
20s
4
7
7
Dive into the digital cosmos with our Digital Glitch Teaser template, where binary ripples and 3D text form the backdrop of your virtual odyssey. It's a landscape of technology and future, perfect for intros and content that demands a high-tech touch. Customize the logo, text, fonts, and colors, crafting an unforgettable sequence that resonates with your viewers. Take control in this digital frontier and establish your visual narrative.
Creepy Title Intro - Square Original theme video
Creepy Title Intro - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
22s
4
2
4
Step right up to a thrilling cinematic experience with our Creepy Title Intro template. As the eerie melody plays, watch as texts drift across the vintage scene, setting an atmosphere of suspense. Perfect for storytellers and content creators, this template is easily customizable with text, fonts, and colors to match your tone. Publish a spine-chilling video that perfectly encapsulates the essence of your project.
Modern Dynamic Opener - Square Original theme video
Modern Dynamic Opener - Square
Edit
By Besed
18s
21
37
8
Need an opener that echoes the energy of your brand? Look no further. Our Modern Dynamic Opener is the stylish, modern template you've been seeking. Mix your images and videos with customizable text, and watch your narrative unfold with a fresh tempo. Whether for personal slideshows or professional ads, make an impact on every screen.
Summer Clean Opener- Square Original theme video
Summer Clean Opener- Square
Edit
By Besed
23s
21
36
8
Bring your story to life with our dynamic Summer Clean Opener template. This template lets you create an energetic presentation of your brand or idea, combining your own images, videos, and texts into a compelling narrative. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or any display, it's a storyteller's dream. Customize fonts, colors, and more to align with your unique style and make an unforgettable impact.
