Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Partnership Haunted Graveyard Reveal - Square - Original - Poster image

Partnership Haunted Graveyard Reveal - Square

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 2 images · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Horror
Intro
Halloween
3D motion graphics
43exports
rating
Turn your brand reveal into a chilling spectacle. This cinematic logo animation guides viewers through a fog-draped graveyard under a full moon, punctuated by ominous silhouettes and eerie ambience. Present up to two partner logos with a tagline for co-branded intros or outros. Customize headline slides, colors, fog hue and RGB edge effects to match your identity while keeping the Halloween horror vibe. Smooth camera drift, strong depth of field and reflective finishing touches deliver a premium, suspenseful sting ready for social, trailers and event promos.
Available formats:
16:9
1:1
4:5
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Haunted Graveyard Reveal - Square Original theme video
Partnership Haunted Graveyard Reveal - Square
By MotionBank21
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00:09
Partnership Haunted Graveyard Reveal - Square Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us