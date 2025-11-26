Partnership Holiday Ornament Unveil - Vertical
13 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
25fps
2images
2texts
1font
1audio
Spread the warmth of the season with our Partnership Holiday Ornament Unveil template. Your logos are tenderly revealed amidst glimmering Christmas ornaments, wrapping your brand in festive sparkle. Tailor colors, fonts, and text to suit your holiday style, and publish a video that perfectly captures the season's magic. Ideal for seasonal greetings or promotions, this video will make your audience feel the holiday spirit in every frame.