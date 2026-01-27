Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Partnership Love Story Unveil - Original - Poster image

Partnership Love Story Unveil

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 video · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Romance
Heart shape
14exports
rating
Celebrate a union with a refined, romantic logo reveal. This atmospheric animation forms a heart from billowing smoke and glittering particles, opening a window for your photo or brand imagery. Showcase one or two logos side by side and finish with a tasteful tagline. Soft bokeh, pastel gradients, and gentle motion create a dreamy, elegant mood ideal for weddings, love stories, and partner announcements. Easily customize colors, media, and text to match your style. Perfect for intros or outros when you want a heartfelt, memorable touch.
MotionBank21 profile image
MotionBank21
Edit
Similar templates
Best of MotionBank21
Lovely Sky
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:11
Lovely Sky Original theme video
Love Story Unveil
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:10
Love Story Unveil Original theme video
Heartfelt Brand Reveal
By re4ee
Edit
00:08
Heartfelt Brand Reveal Original theme video
Partnership My Valentine Intro
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:07
Partnership My Valentine Intro Original theme video
Romantic Reveal
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:13
Romantic Reveal Original theme video
Magical Lovely Reveal
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:10
Magical Lovely Reveal Original theme video
The Sweetheart Reveal
By MotionBank21
Edit
2K
00:08
The Sweetheart Reveal Original theme video
Valentine Hearts Intro
By onbothsides
Edit
00:13
Valentine Hearts Intro Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us