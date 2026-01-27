Youtube intro for cooking channel
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Partnership Love Story Unveil - Post - Original - Poster image

Partnership Love Story Unveil - Post

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 25 fps · 1 video · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Romance
Heart shape
Elegant
6exports
rating
Celebrate collaboration and love with a romantic dual‑logo reveal. This elegant logo animation blooms from soft smoke into a heart, wrapped in sparkles, bokeh and a warm glow. Ideal for brand partnerships, Valentine campaigns, proposals or love‑themed intros and outros. Customize both logos, update colors to match your branding, and add a short tagline for a polished finish. The gentle pacing, pastel gradients and refined motion create a cozy, premium feel that fits social posts and promotional clips alike.
MotionBank21 profile image
MotionBank21
Edit
