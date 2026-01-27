Youtube intro for cooking channel
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Partnership Love Story Unveil - Square - Original - Poster image

Partnership Love Story Unveil - Square

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 25 fps · 1 video · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Partnership
Heart shape
Sparkles
6exports
rating
Create a romantic partnership reveal in seconds. This elegant logo animation frames your two logos inside a shimmering heart with soft particles, bokeh and haze. Ideal for intros, outros and collaboration announcements, it features a centered, symmetrical layout, a customizable tagline, and a pastel gradient glow. Adjust colors, media and audio to match your brand or event vibe. Perfect for love-themed campaigns, weddings, or Valentine’s launches, this square format delivers a polished, heartfelt opener that looks beautiful on any social platform.
MotionBank21 profile image
MotionBank21
Edit
