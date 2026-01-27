Partnership Love Story Unveil - Square

Create a romantic partnership reveal in seconds. This elegant logo animation frames your two logos inside a shimmering heart with soft particles, bokeh and haze. Ideal for intros, outros and collaboration announcements, it features a centered, symmetrical layout, a customizable tagline, and a pastel gradient glow. Adjust colors, media and audio to match your brand or event vibe. Perfect for love-themed campaigns, weddings, or Valentine’s launches, this square format delivers a polished, heartfelt opener that looks beautiful on any social platform.