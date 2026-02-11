Partnership Love Tale Reveal

Showcase a partnership with a romantic 3D logo animation. A sculpted heart made of glossy balloon hearts bursts apart to reveal two logos, cleanly divided by a subtle separator. The design blends photoreal 3D motion graphics, vibrant color, and a gentle glow for a polished finish. Tweak background, heart, and energy tones, adjust reflections and shadows, and choose from multiple heart animations to match your brand. Perfect for intros, outros, Valentine’s promotions, and collaboration announcements.