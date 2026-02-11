Partnership Love Tale Reveal - Square

Bring two brands together with a polished, romantic logo reveal. This 3D motion-graphics template features glossy heart elements, a clean two-column layout, and a refined, elegant finish. Ideal for co-branding, collaborations, partnerships, and Valentine’s promotions, it works equally well as an intro or outro. Easily replace both logos, fine-tune background and accent colors, and choose different heart animation versions to match your brand. With smooth, floating motion and photorealistic highlights, your partnership announcement will look premium, cohesive, and memorable.