Partnership Lovely Hearts

Showcase your collaboration with a romantic dual‑logo reveal wrapped in a swirl of glossy 3D hearts. This elegant logo animation is perfect for intros and outros, partnership announcements, and Valentine’s themed branding. Customize the heart color, background gradient, and divider to match your identity. Choose between two heart variations, fine‑tune logo shadow and reflection for a premium look, and let the smooth, floating motion set a warm, romantic tone. Whether you’re announcing a co‑brand, sponsor partnership, or love‑themed campaign, this template makes your logos shine.