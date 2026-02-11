Partnership Lovely Hearts - Post

Showcase a perfect partnership with a romantic 3D logo animation. Glossy heart clusters swirl into a luminous frame, revealing two logos divided by a sleek line. The gentle, cozy pacing and vibrant gradient backdrop create an elegant, love‑themed atmosphere ideal for Valentine’s campaigns, couples’ brands, or joint announcements. Customize colors, pick your heart animation version, and fine‑tune reflections and shadows for a polished finish. Use it as an intro or outro to strengthen co‑branding and leave a warm, memorable impression.