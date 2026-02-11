Youtube intro for cooking channel
Partnership Lovely Hearts - Square - Original - Poster image

Partnership Lovely Hearts - Square

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 25 fps · 2 images · 1 audio
Logo animation
Partnership
Intro
Heart shape
Outro
8exports
rating
Showcase a beautiful collaboration with a romantic dual‑logo animation. Floating, glossy hearts glide into a circular frame while your two logos settle at center, divided by a sleek line. This square design is perfect for social intros, outros, and brand announcements. Customize colors to match your identity and create a polished, love‑themed partnership reveal in minutes. Ideal for co‑branded campaigns, Valentine’s promotions, or any affectionate announcement where brand synergy shines.
MotionBank21 profile image
MotionBank21
Edit
Themes (2)
Similar templates
Best of MotionBank21
Original
Edit
Original
Theme 1
Edit
Theme 1
