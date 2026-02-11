Partnership Lovely Hearts - Vertical

Share the love while spotlighting a collaboration. This vertical logo animation frames two partner marks with a graceful divider as glossy 3D hearts swirl in an elegant glow. Customize colors and heart styling to match your brand. Smooth, romantic motion makes it perfect for intros, outros, stories, or Valentine campaigns. Simply drop in two logos, fine‑tune reflections and shadows, and render a charming co‑brand ident in seconds—ideal for partnerships, sponsors, or cross‑promotions.