Partnership Loving Hearts Unveil - Post

Celebrate collaboration with a romantic logo reveal framed by swirling heart particles. This 3D motion graphics template showcases two logos side by side, making it perfect for co-branding, sponsorships, and love-themed content. Customize the heart and background colors, adjust logo outlines, shadows, and reflections, and fine-tune the central divider to match your brand. Ideal for intros, outros, and social posts, it blends a vibrant gradient backdrop with smooth, elegant motion for a charming, memorable finish—great for Valentine’s, announcements, or any heartfelt partnership reveal.