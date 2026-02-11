Youtube intro for cooking channel
Partnership Loving Hearts Unveil - Square - Original - Poster image

Partnership Loving Hearts Unveil - Square

00:11 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 25 fps · 2 images · 1 audio
Logo animation
Partnership
Intro
3D motion graphics
Heart shape
6exports
rating
Celebrate collaboration with a romantic dual‑logo reveal framed by swirling heart particles. This elegant 3D logo animation is ideal for intros, outros, and co‑branding moments, from Valentine’s promos to love‑themed campaigns. Customize heart, background, and divider colors, refine reflections and shadows, and drop in two logos to make the scene your own. The square format fits perfectly across feeds and social channels while the gentle pacing sets a warm, welcoming tone. Create a polished, love‑forward ident that highlights partnership and sparks instant recognition.
MotionBank21 profile image
MotionBank21
Edit
