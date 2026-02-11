Partnership Loving Hearts Unveil - Vertical

Celebrate collaboration with a romantic dual logo animation framed by swirling heart particles. This elegant 3D motion design centers two brands side‑by‑side for co‑branding, partnerships, and love‑themed campaigns. Smooth swirl and floating motion set a tender mood, while a clean divider line keeps your identities balanced. Easily customize colors and finishing to match your brand. Perfect for intros, outros, social teasers, Valentine promotions, weddings, and more—anywhere you want a heartfelt reveal with impact.