Partnership Loving Hearts Unveil - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Partnership Loving Hearts Unveil - Vertical

00:11 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 25 fps · 2 images · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Partnership
Heart shape
Outro
6exports
rating
Celebrate collaboration with a romantic dual logo animation framed by swirling heart particles. This elegant 3D motion design centers two brands side‑by‑side for co‑branding, partnerships, and love‑themed campaigns. Smooth swirl and floating motion set a tender mood, while a clean divider line keeps your identities balanced. Easily customize colors and finishing to match your brand. Perfect for intros, outros, social teasers, Valentine promotions, weddings, and more—anywhere you want a heartfelt reveal with impact.
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
MotionBank21 profile image
MotionBank21
Similar templates
Best of MotionBank21
Partnership Lovely Hearts - Vertical
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:12
Partnership Lovely Hearts - Vertical Original theme video
Partnership Love Story Unveil - Vertical
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:10
Partnership Love Story Unveil - Vertical Original theme video
Partnership My Valentine Intro - Vertical
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:07
Partnership My Valentine Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Partnership Love Tale Reveal
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:10
Partnership Love Tale Reveal Original theme video
Romantic Reveal - Vertical
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:13
Romantic Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Lovely Sky - Vertical
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:11
Lovely Sky - Vertical Original theme video
Magical Lovely Reveal
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:10
Magical Lovely Reveal Original theme video
The Sweetheart Reveal
By MotionBank21
Edit
2K
00:08
The Sweetheart Reveal Original theme video
