Partnership New Year Celebration Reveal - Vertical

Share warm holiday wishes with a polished festive logo reveal designed for partnerships. A glowing circular trail, glittering particles and elegant Christmas decor draw attention to two side‑by‑side logos, with room for a tagline. The 3D, glossy finish and cozy ambiance make it perfect for seasonal intros, outros, and branded greetings across social formats. Customize fonts and colors to match your identity and deliver a cheerful, premium look that feels right at home in the holidays.