Partnership Particles Magic Unveil - Square

Ignite your brand with a festive logo animation made for co‑branding. A vibrant holiday set of gifts, candlelight and ornaments erupts with fiery particle streaks, sparkles and glitter as two logos appear side by side, supported by a clean tagline. Use it as a powerful intro or outro across platforms. Tweak glow, particle and star colors to match your identity, and let the 3D, reflective look add premium sheen. Energetic motion, light trails and seasonal charm make this a perfect Christmas partnership reveal.