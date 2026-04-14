Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Penguin Flow Lyrics - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Penguin Flow Lyrics - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
3D motion graphics
Music visualization
Music
Cartoon
18exports
rating
Turn your track into an eye‑catching vertical lyric video. This energetic template features a cute 3D penguin dancing to the beat, audio‑reactive equalizer bars, and luminous glow accents. Lyrics appear clearly in sync, with space for artist and track info plus optional branding. Customize fonts, colors, and visualizer styles to match your music and vibe. Ideal for hip‑hop, pop, and viral snippets on Reels, TikTok, and Shorts, it keeps attention locked with rhythmic motion and a bold, vibrant palette. Drop in your audio and lyrics and publish a polished, performance‑ready lyric visual in minutes.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us