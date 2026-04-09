Sunflare Lyrics - Vertical

Bring your track to life with a vertical lyric video set against a glowing sunset seascape. This audio‑reactive template blends painterly visuals, gentle light rays, and drifting sparkles with clear, stylized lyrics. Customize fonts, colors, stroke, and pacing to match your sound, and add your logo for consistent branding. The built‑in spectrum and subtle camera drift create an atmospheric, romantic mood perfect for music releases and social stories. Designed for clarity and emotion, it keeps words readable while the scene breathes with the beat—ready to share anywhere.