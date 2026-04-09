Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sunflare Lyrics - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Sunflare Lyrics - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Painterly
Music visualization
Music
Sunset
21exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a vertical lyric video set against a glowing sunset seascape. This audio‑reactive template blends painterly visuals, gentle light rays, and drifting sparkles with clear, stylized lyrics. Customize fonts, colors, stroke, and pacing to match your sound, and add your logo for consistent branding. The built‑in spectrum and subtle camera drift create an atmospheric, romantic mood perfect for music releases and social stories. Designed for clarity and emotion, it keeps words readable while the scene breathes with the beat—ready to share anywhere.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us