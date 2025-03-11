en
English
en
Clean Rotating 3D Logo - Post

Intro
Clean Rotating 3D Logo - Post - Original
Elevate your brand with sophistication using the Clean Rotating 3D Logo template. A minimalist, rotating 3D logo animation that transitions from the shadows into the spotlight, mirroring your business aspirations. The template's customization options, including logo, tagline, and color palette, cater to your unique branding needs. This template is your key to unforgettable intros or impactful standalone videos.
Best of MotionBox
Elegant 3D Rotating Rays - Post Original theme video
Elegant 3D Rotating Rays - Post
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
2
3
12
Animate your logo with this awesome 3D style template!
Bright Light Streaks - Post Original theme video
Bright Light Streaks - Post
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
5s
7
3
8
Illuminate your brand’s identity with our Bright Light Streaks template, which brings your logo to life. A dance of glowing light traces the contours of your logo, culminating in a brilliant burst of rays that commands attention. Customize with your tagline, fonts, and colors, and share your story in glory as the glossy reflection makes an indelible mark on the viewer’s mind.
Simple Photo Fold Reveal - Post Original theme video
Simple Photo Fold Reveal - Post
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
21
8
13
Simple Photo Fold Reveal is a clean, modern and creative template for After Effects. It is smoothly animated with dynamically animated flipping, sliding and rotating images.
Minimalist Light Rays - Post Night theme video
Minimalist Light Rays - Post
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
4
3
10
Animate your logo with this awesome style template!
Radiant 3D Evolution - Post Simple theme video
Radiant 3D Evolution - Post
Edit
By Goldenmotion
5s
6
3
18
Elevate your brand's presence with our dynamic and visually stunning Radiant 3D Evolution template. Experience the magic as your 3D logo emerges from the corners of the screen, taking shape in a captivating display. Perfect for intros, outros, or standalone presentations, this ready-to-publish video allows you to showcase your brand in a unique and memorable way. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a motion graphics video that truly reflects your brand identity.
Flipping Pieces Logo Reveal - Post Original theme video
Flipping Pieces Logo Reveal - Post
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
2
3
7
Flipping Pieces Logo Reveal is perfect to show of intro or outro of your company.
3D Rotation & Flip Outline - Post Original theme video
3D Rotation & Flip Outline - Post
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
2
3
12
Reveal your logo with a clean 3d outline and elegant effect.
Modern Glow Intro - Post Original theme video
Modern Glow Intro - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
10
3
13
Introduce your brand with distinction using our Modern Glow Intro reveal template. Glide along a glowing line that artfully outlines your logo, progressing into a 3D masterpiece of sophistication. Customizable fonts and colors blend seamlessly as your tagline materializes, offering a polished and memorable introduction for any platform.
