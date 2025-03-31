en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Romantic Hand Draw Title 1

Templates
/
Youtuber
15-30s
2K
Landscape
Flowers
Draw
Elegant
Title
Shape
Overlay
Transparent
Simple
More details
Romantic Hand Draw Title 1 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Background - Light
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionDesk profile image
Created by MotionDesk
12exports
15 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1text
1font
1audio
Craft a storytelling masterpiece with our hand-drawn style title template. Set within a rectangular frame, the delicate flourish of a flowering branch adds an artistic touch to your text, inviting viewers into your visual narrative. This Romantic Hand Draw Title template's customizable text, fonts, and colors let you fashion the perfect tone for any video content, from documentaries to brand stories.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Pack (2)
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
Romantic Hand Draw Title 2 Original theme video
Romantic Hand Draw Title 2
Edit
By MotionDesk
15s
1
2
10
Craft a storytelling masterpiece with our hand-drawn style title template. Set within a rectangular frame, the delicate flourish of a flowering branch adds an artistic touch to your text, inviting viewers into your visual narrative. This Romantic Hand Draw Title template's customizable text, fonts, and colors let you fashion the perfect tone for any video content, from documentaries to brand stories.
Romantic Hand Draw Title 1 Original theme video
Romantic Hand Draw Title 1
Edit
By MotionDesk
15s
1
2
10
Craft a storytelling masterpiece with our hand-drawn style title template. Set within a rectangular frame, the delicate flourish of a flowering branch adds an artistic touch to your text, inviting viewers into your visual narrative. This Romantic Hand Draw Title template's customizable text, fonts, and colors let you fashion the perfect tone for any video content, from documentaries to brand stories.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us