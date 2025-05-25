en
Silhouettes of a Horse
7exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
1text
1font
Enter a realm where each note you play orchestrates the movement of a charging horse. Our Silhouettes of a Horse Music Visualizer weaves your sound into a visual masterpiece, customizable with your unique text and color palette. Ready to publish in a widescreen format, it's an immersive expedition designed to thrill and engage on any platform.
