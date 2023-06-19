Geometric VHS

Bring nostalgic flair to your next video with a retro VHS slideshow packed with geometric grids, rounded panels, and playful Memphis accents. Glitch transitions, film grain, viewfinder frames, and timecode overlays recreate authentic analog vibes while showcasing your photos, videos, and headlines. Flexible scene layouts, split screens, and a bold centered logo finish make it perfect for promos, openers, or montage reels. Easily customize text, media, and colors to match your brand and let the warm analog texture elevate your story.