19 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
6videos
1image
9texts
2fonts
1audio
Inject sophistication into your videos with our Halftone Promo template, blending the timeless charm of halftone printing with sleek modern aesthetics. Make a lasting impact by customizing text, images, and logos to perfectly align with your branding. Ideal for presentations, marketing campaigns, or memorable photo galleries, this template is your canvas for stories that deserve to be shared in all their glory.
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of motiondrum