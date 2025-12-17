Magic Promo - Vertical

Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Created by motiondrum
8exports
20 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
17videos
1image
16texts
1font
1audio
Introducing Magic Promo, a fusion of style and energy in a slideshow template. It's perfect for showcasing presentations, promotions, or events with pizzazz. Combine your images, videos, and text, select fonts and colors, and let the cool animations narrate your story. It's not just a slideshow; it's a vibrant journey through your memories and messages, ready for any platform.
Similar templates
Best of motiondrum
By motiondrum
19s
21
31
17
Whisk your audience away on a whimsical journey with our Wacky Cartoon Slideshow. Edit the script with your text, splash your style with custom fonts and a palette that pops, and top it off with your logo to create a cartoon-style narrative that showcases your ideas or memories with pizzazz and personality.
By Promak
21s
21
35
16
Capture your audience with the visual storytelling prowess of our Showreel Promo template. This dynamic, fast-paced slideshow is your ticket to showcasing your portfolio or products with a professional touch. Customize with your images, videos, and texts, tweaking fonts and colors to represent your brand's unique style. Ideal for creatives and businesses, create a high-impact video that keeps your viewers wanting more.
By Promak
19s
21
34
13
Step up your content game with Dynamic Stomp Motion, the ultimate high-energy video template for any purpose. Perfectly synced to the beat, this template features fast cuts and lively transitions, designed to captivate your audience instantly. Customize with ease using your own videos, images, and text, then kick off your presentations or social media campaigns with a polished, professional look that conveys power and precision.
By Promak
23s
21
30
14
Maximize your brand's exposure with the premium and modern touch of Design Agency Intro. This video template boasts cutting-edge motion graphics and bold typography, tailored to exhibit the essence of your products. Customize with your content and brand palette for a powerful product promo that looks stunning on every platform.
By Promak
30s
21
39
12
Enthrall your audience with every word using our Bold Brand Showcase template, tailored to make your brand or product shine on screen. An optimal choice for any display, it features punchy typography and dynamic transitions, fostering a memorable visual journey. Customize with your logo, tagline, and unique brand colors to create a modern, text-centric promo that narrates your story with both elegance and authority.
By AirwavesMedia
23s
21
29
20
Craft an engaging narrative with a slideshow that starts with a bang, thanks to a customizable, vibrant intro that captivates from the first second. Personalize the colors to mirror your brand and seamlessly integrate your logo, images, and videos. This Urban Promo template is your canvas for storytelling, whether for business or pleasure.
By Promak
20s
23
46
14
Elevate your story with a captivating Sleek Portfolio Showcase that weaves your content into a sleek, minimalist masterpiece. Perfect for portfolios, product demos, or branding, this template transforms images and videos into a professional, engaging journey. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a video that's compellingly yours and ready to shine on any display.
By Promak
18s
21
50
8
Showcase your brand vividly with the Stomp Brand Opener! This high-octane template brings your content to life with dynamic visuals and punchy transitions, ensuring your message resonates. Customize colors, fonts, and more for a story that grips viewers from the first frame. Perfect for corporate intros, product launches, or engaging presentations, your video is bound to make a powerful statement.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help