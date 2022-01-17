Make an impact with a modern glitch slideshow built for bold headlines and dramatic visuals. This design blends gritty film grain, duotone tints, and hard-hitting distortions with kinetic typography, sliding panels, and scanning bars. Use it as an intro, title sequence, or short promo, then finish with a clean logo reveal. Easily replace images, update headlines, adjust colors and fonts, and you’re ready to publish. Ideal for tech, fashion, creative reels, or any project that needs energy and edge.