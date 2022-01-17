Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Glitch Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Modern Glitch Slideshow

00:18 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 images · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Glitch
Slideshow
Title sequence
Glitch artifacts
Glitch effects
1.6Kexports
rating
Make an impact with a modern glitch slideshow built for bold headlines and dramatic visuals. This design blends gritty film grain, duotone tints, and hard-hitting distortions with kinetic typography, sliding panels, and scanning bars. Use it as an intro, title sequence, or short promo, then finish with a clean logo reveal. Easily replace images, update headlines, adjust colors and fonts, and you’re ready to publish. Ideal for tech, fashion, creative reels, or any project that needs energy and edge.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us