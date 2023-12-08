Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Trendy Abstract Opener - Original - Poster image

Trendy Abstract Opener

00:18 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Bold
Stomp style
Promo
Logo animation
360exports
rating
Launch your brand with a fast, modern opener that blends abstract graphics, bold typography and gritty textures. This template delivers energetic, stomp‑style transitions, dynamic text animations and stylish media frames, from circular crosshair viewfinders to photo‑print borders and tape accents. Customize colors, fonts, text and media to match your identity, then finish strong with a clean logo reveal. Ideal for promos, openers, reels and portfolio highlights when you need punchy visuals and a contemporary urban feel—quick to edit, memorable on playback.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us