Unreal Energy Intro
00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
5.7Kexports
Kick off your video with a gritty, kinetic opener. This template blends torn and crumpled paper textures, bold typography, and hand-drawn scribbles into a fast-moving collage. Drop in headlines, add your clips, and finish with a strong logo reveal. Ideal for promos, event teasers, and edgy brand intros, it keeps attention with rhythmic transitions and high-contrast, dark styling. Fully customizable text, media, and colors help you match any brand or campaign while preserving the distinctive grunge aesthetic.
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