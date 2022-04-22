Unreal Energy Intro

Kick off your video with a gritty, kinetic opener. This template blends torn and crumpled paper textures, bold typography, and hand-drawn scribbles into a fast-moving collage. Drop in headlines, add your clips, and finish with a strong logo reveal. Ideal for promos, event teasers, and edgy brand intros, it keeps attention with rhythmic transitions and high-contrast, dark styling. Fully customizable text, media, and colors help you match any brand or campaign while preserving the distinctive grunge aesthetic.