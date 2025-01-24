en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

AI Ascension Intro

Templates
/
Video Ads
6-15s
Landscape
Engineering
Grid
Digital
Shape
Minimalist
Full HD
Education
Pharma & Healthcare
More details
AI Ascension Intro - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
7exports
11 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1video
1image
9texts
2fonts
1audio
This is a perfect template designed to give your videos a futuristic and elegant look. Ideal for technology themed projects, corporate presentations, sci-fi presentations or digital innovation showcases. Functions: 9 text placeholders; 1 media holder; 1 logo holder.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
GRDR No Black Bars theme video
GRDR
Edit
By bbpixel
11s
6
5
9
Tech grid logo reveal is a hi-tech and futuristic animation where a dynamically animated camera rotates around floating HUD elements and reveals your text and logo. Perfect as any technology or programming relating intro animation. Try for free!
Digital Logo Reveal Original theme video
Digital Logo Reveal
Edit
By mhakmal07
10s
5
3
8
A logo reveal in a clean tech style is ideal for opening blogs, trailers, teasers, and videos about the web, digital technology, virtual reality, nanotechnology, gaming, science, the future, networking, big data and more. Very easy to use. Just drop your logo, change the text, you can enjoy the result
Retro Interface Opener Original theme video
Retro Interface Opener
Edit
By motionsparrow
13s
21
13
13
Step into a realm of vintage charm with our Retro Interface Opener template. Perfect for crafting captivating stories, this horizontal slideshow showcases your best photos and videos against a backdrop of retro UI elements. With placeholders for text, media, and your logo, create a polished presentation or marketing campaign with a touch of nostalgia. Customize with ease to let your content shine.
Tech Glitch Ident Original theme video
Tech Glitch Ident
Edit
By hushahir
9s
1
3
17
Set in a sophisticated grayscale world, lines converge to form a wireframe mind, a symbol of intelligence and creativity. Our Tech Glitch Ident template reveals your brand with a stylish glitch effect. It's not just a reveal; it's a statement of your brand's futuristic vision and inventive spirit.
Crypto Intro Original theme video
Crypto Intro
Edit
By bucketinfoo
10s
5
10
18
Crypto NFT Intro is a template you can use to introduce your blockchain, crypto, and NFTs themed online streams and review videos.
Dynamic Opener Original theme video
Dynamic Opener
Edit
By Moysher
15s
27
13
3
A modern 4k intro video that uses a refreshing combination of effects to reveal your logo and media. An awesome introduction to your presentations and slideshows, or a great way to showcase new products, portfolios, sports and fashion photography. Impress your audience with this fun and trendy animated project.
Short Intro Original theme video
Short Intro
Edit
By Moysher
12s
28
14
9
A multipurpose project with a modern design. It uses some of the latest tips and tricks to uncover and improve your media. A great way to showcase your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, travel, vacation, lifestyle, food, friends and family photos. Easily customize to any daily topic.
Pixel Power Unveil Original theme video
Pixel Power Unveil
Edit
By motionsparrow
6s
2
3
11
Prepare to pixelate your brand presence with our Pixel Power Unveil template, where high definition meets high tech. Embrace the rapid glitch animation as your logo comes to life in a vivid display of pixels, customizable to your brand's fonts and color scheme. This template is your gateway to creating content that resonates with a tech-forward audience and leaves a memorable impact.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us