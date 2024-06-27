en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Big Data Glitch Reveal
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by motionsparrow
40exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
4texts
1font
1audio
Welcome to the future of brand intros with Big Data Glitch Reveal: a particle-themed logo reveal that's as high-tech as your vision. Easily customize this widescreen masterpiece with your branding elements and prepare to stand out on any platform. Engaging, modern, and perfect for any purpose—it’s time to make your mark.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
By bbpixel
11s
6
5
9
Tech grid logo reveal is a hi-tech and futuristic animation where a dynamically animated camera rotates around floating HUD elements and reveals your text and logo. Perfect as any technology or programming relating intro animation. Try for free!
By AlexG1985
11s
5
2
20
Step into the cyberpunk realm and unveil your brand with our Neon City Reveal template. Navigate through a gloomy and dangerous cityscape, where towering skyscrapers adorned with neon lights dominate the landscape. This multipurpose video is perfect for captivating intros, outros, or standalone presentations. Customize it with your logo and colors to create a captivating visual experience that captures attention and leaves a lasting impression. Prepare to publish a video that combines the charm of cyberpunk aesthetics with the impact of a brand reveal.
By bbpixel
10s
5
3
7
Tech Pieces Logo is a hi-tech and futuristic animation. 3D cubes dynamically animate and rotate, whilst carrying a small piece of your logo. The cubes assemble in the center accompanied by neon flashes and rays of light, that light up to reveal your logo. Create your version in just a few clicks!
By Shoeeb
7s
2
3
3
Chromatic Glitchy Reveal is a dynamic and modern template that combines glitchy and chromatic effects to reveal your logo in a unique way. The animation starts with a dark and digital background, and as the glitchy pixels start to shine, a chromatic light reveals your logo. The glitchy effects and the chromatic colors create an edgy and futuristic look, perfect for a tech-related brand or a cutting-edge product.
By Shoeeb
6s
2
3
2
Step into a neon-drenched future where possibilities ignite with vibrant energy. Watch as a mesmerizing digital canvas unfolds before your eyes, revealing a breathtaking spectacle of dynamic pixels with Electro Neon Revive. From the depths of darkness, these radiant building blocks of light awaken, illuminating the space with an electrifying display of pulsating colors. Experience the pulsating rhythm of a futuristic symphony as each pixel dances in harmony, creating a spellbinding journey into the realms of the digital frontier.
By Shoeeb
9s
5
3
4
As the digital world comes to life, a cyberpunk neon landscape unfolds before your eyes. Glowing pixelated glitches ignite the screen, revealing a stunningly surreal visual feast. Like particles in motion, streams of light and color swirl around, creating an electrifying atmosphere that feels both chaotic and beautiful. With every glitch and flicker, your logo emerges in all its neon glory, a beacon in this dark, futuristic realm. This is a cyberpunk dream brought to life, a stunning tribute to the power of technology and imagination.
By Kings_Layer
9s
2
17
14
Template with animated surveillance camera dynamically revealing your logo. All text layers are editable. Duration is 9 sec. This project contains 1 logo holder and suits well as intro for security, technological, gaming or futuristic news, vlogs and services.
By voxyde
6s
5
3
8
A futuristic logo animation perfect for your gaming channel intro. Start streams, open let’s plays or highlights of your VODs, or use it as intermission screens for your Twitch overlay.
Menu
Templates
Solutions