Botanical Wedding Invitation
Begin your journey of love with a personalized invitation using our Botanical Wedding Invitation template. The animated flaps open gracefully to unveil the details of your special event. Customize with your names, dates, and message, aligning with your celebratory style. Perfect for weddings, anniversaries, and more, this template brings elegance to your milestone moments in a format ideal for social sharing.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
By MotionBox
35s
11
7
7
Sell your product with this lovely white floral template!
By Harchenko
37s
21
29
13
New Brand Presentation is a stylish and fashionable template. This slideshow would be right at home in a high street shop. 6 slides with multi-media placeholders, your choice between logo or text, alternating colors and just enough room to get your message across. There's no classier way to present your brand or event.
By S_WorX
50s
2
9
4
Embark on a visual journey with Forest Whispers, a template weaving a tale of mystique through an enchanted forest scene. Transform your message into a captivating story as titles emerge amidst the ethereal mist. Perfect for ads, presentations, or storytelling videos, the text, fonts, and colors customization brings your vision.
By Mr_Free
30s
26
12
11
Clean Smooth - Slideshow is a dynamically animated template with an eye-catching design. You can use it to display your holidays, weddings, birthdays, Valentine's Day, wildlife, fashion, sports, traveling, vacations, friends and family photos. It contains 4 media placeholders, 4 editable text layers and a logo or text placeholder. Impress your audience with this clean looking and creatively animated template.
By MotionBank21
54s
25
17
20
Create a heartwarming holiday greeting with Xmas Wishes. This template wraps your message in a festive bow, featuring sparkling animations and winter magic. Personalize with your own text, colors, and logo, and share the holiday spirit with clients, friends, or family. It's your perfect solution for a polished, cheerful, and memorable seasonal communication.
By Harchenko
38s
24
43
15
Enter the world of elegance and femininity with our beautifully crafted presentation, featuring a gentle and tidy design. Every element is carefully curated to provide a sense of refinement and sophistication, while the soft color palette creates a calm and serene atmosphere. The subtle touches of femininity, such as delicate patterns and graceful typography, add to the overall charm and appeal of the presentation. Join us as we elevate your message to new heights, with an elegant and feminine touch that is sure to leave a lasting impression.
By Harchenko
55s
27
32
15
Slideshow – Elegant Slice is a spectacular template with a breathtaking design, clean text animations and dynamic transitioning effects.
By vivace_studio
59s
25
27
5
A heartwarming Family Photos On The Wall slideshow video template that transforms your photo books into a loving short movie, showcasing your family’s most endearing moments. Simply upload your favorite photos and add a short description under each one. It's the perfect gift for anniversaries, birthdays, Valentine’s Day, and any other important moments in your life. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
