Botanical Wedding Invitation - Vertical

Celebrate love with a refined, nature-inspired invitation video. This elegant template pairs clean, minimal cards with lush 3D vines, interlocking rings, and heart panels to frame your event details beautifully. Personalize fonts, text, colors, and add your logo for a cohesive look across social and screens. Smooth, graceful motion and a romantic mood make it perfect for weddings, anniversaries, and intimate celebrations. With centered compositions and a tasteful duotone palette, your message remains the star while the botanical accents add timeless charm.