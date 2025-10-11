Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Brush Scribbles Intro

Templates
/
Branding
6-15s
Landscape
Paint
Camera
Draw
Fast
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
More details
Bold Brush Scribbles Intro - Original - Poster image
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
29exports
9 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
2videos
1image
3texts
1font
1audio
Step into the world of creativity with our bold scribble animation! This Brush Scribbles Intro template injects a burst of energy into your content with vibrant brush strokes and a lively vibe. Showcase your logo and branding with eye-catching dynamism, making your art promotions and social media projects pop. Customize with your text, logo, images, and colors for a standout reveal that's as unique as your creative vision.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Vivid Snap Opener Original theme video
Vivid Snap Opener
Edit
By motionsparrow
11s
21
13
15
Step into the world of vibrant artistry with our Vivid Snap Opener template. Create an engaging portfolio or art exhibition that shines in stunning 3D photo frames, blending retro chic with modern finesse. Ideal for photographers and creatives, this video template lets you showcase your work against dynamic animations and smooth transitions, providing an immersive display that captivates and impresses.
Suspense Science Scene 4 New theme video
Suspense Science Scene 4
Edit
By themediastock
15s
22
10
12
Immerse your audience in a world of discovery with our rapid-paced, Suspense Science Scene template. Ideal for science presentations and educational content, the thrilling zooms and pans keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Tailor it with your graphics, texts, and colors. Effortlessly convey complex ideas in a full-screen video that's ready to publish and awe.
Suspense Science Scene 5 New theme video
Suspense Science Scene 5
Edit
By themediastock
15s
22
11
13
Immerse your audience in a world of discovery with our rapid-paced, Suspense Science Scene template. Ideal for science presentations and educational content, the thrilling zooms and pans keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Tailor it with your graphics, texts, and colors. Effortlessly convey complex ideas in a full-screen video that's ready to publish and awe.
Suspense Science Scene 3 New theme video
Suspense Science Scene 3
Edit
By themediastock
15s
22
11
15
Immerse your audience in a world of discovery with our rapid-paced, Suspense Science Scene template. Ideal for science presentations and educational content, the thrilling zooms and pans keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Tailor it with your graphics, texts, and colors. Effortlessly convey complex ideas in a full-screen video that's ready to publish and awe.
Suspense Science Scene 2 New theme video
Suspense Science Scene 2
Edit
By themediastock
15s
22
11
14
Immerse your audience in a world of discovery with our rapid-paced, Suspense Science Scene template. Ideal for science presentations and educational content, the thrilling zooms and pans keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Tailor it with your graphics, texts, and colors. Effortlessly convey complex ideas in a full-screen video that's ready to publish and awe.
Suspense Science Scene 1 New theme video
Suspense Science Scene 1
Edit
By themediastock
15s
22
10
14
Immerse your audience in a world of discovery with our rapid-paced, Suspense Science Scene template. Ideal for science presentations and educational content, the thrilling zooms and pans keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Tailor it with your graphics, texts, and colors. Effortlessly convey complex ideas in a full-screen video that's ready to publish and awe.
Bold Outline Podcast Opener Original theme video
Bold Outline Podcast Opener
Edit
By motionsparrow
10s
21
9
11
Step into the spotlight with a burst of creativity using our playful Bold Outline Podcast Opener. Perfect for crafting a spirited introduction to your content, our hand-drawn animations provide an energetic touch that's bound to captivate. Tailor your video with custom images, videos, and text to fit your brand's narrative and make your debut with style and charisma!
Music & Party Opener Original theme video
Music & Party Opener
Edit
By motionsparrow
11s
21
12
12
Step into the future with our Music & Party Opener, crafted to showcase your brand’s energy like never before. Whether you’re promoting music events or kicking off an unforgettable party, this reveal video delivers a visually striking experience. Easily customize colors, fonts, and add your own media to make a bold statement that connects with your audience and elevates your content on any screen.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us