Brush Stroke Promo
Created by motionsparrow
Craft a stunning slideshow that engages and inspires with our Brush Stroke Promo template. Specially designed for event and promo showcases, the hand-drawn shapes and brush effects add a creative touch to your narrative. Elevate your message with customizable text, images, videos, and more. Ready to publish, this template promises to leave a lasting impression.
By onbothsides
Create a vivid narrative with our Urban Grunge Journey template, where grunge meets refinement in a captivating dance of urban typography. Each slide is a canvas for your imagination, customizable to the tee with your images, video clips, and brand colors. This template is a multipurpose powerhouse, ideal for making your content memorable and impactful.
By bucketinfoo
22s
Summer Travel Opener is an upbeat and energetically animated After Effects template. it uses a fresh-looking combination of effects to reveal and enhance your media. It's a great way to show off what's on offer at your hotel and in the surrounding area. Impress your audience with this quick and creatively animated AE template. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By scrappycoco
20s
Transform your ideas into a moving narrative using our sweepingly artistic Intro On The Wall slideshow template. Brush and camera effects lead the viewer on a journey, complete with your images, videos, and logo. Customize text and colors to communicate with style and consistency. Ideal for introductions or as powerful standalone pieces that speak volumes.
By starlight_motion
25s
Unleash the power of your visuals with our Trendy Opener template. Craft a mesmerizing slideshow that combines the fluidity of animated static, glitch noise, and fashionable forms. With the ability to add your images, videos, and text, this horizontal template offers limitless possibilities for customization. Perfect for presentations, photo galleries, and marketing campaigns, this multipurpose slideshow guarantees to leave a lasting impact on your viewers. Prepare to publish a video that's as unique as your brand.
By motionsparrow
27s
Illuminate your story with a sketch-style narrative that’s uniquely yours. Our Colorful Sketch Opener template allows your content to glide across the screen like a hand-drawn masterpiece, customized with your choice of colors, logos, text, and media. Perfect for versatile storytelling, it lets you share memories, captivate audiences, and broadcast your message with this artistically crafted slideshow video.
By VitApSwF
25s
Tell your story with our Hand Drawn Grunge Opener template, crafted in the grunge style of a squared notebook. This multipurpose slideshow video is perfect for presentations, photo galleries, and marketing campaigns. With stylish stop-motion animation and numerous customizable elements, you can create a visually captivating experience that engages your audience. Easily add your logo, images, and text to personalize the video. Let your creativity flow as you choose from a variety of fonts and colors to match your brand. Get ready to publish a video that leaves a lasting impression.
By MotionBox
26s
Natural Organic Slides is cool and dynamic template with natural and organic hand drawn and collage elements. You can use it to showcase your trends, fashion, products, brand, events, music... Impress your audience with this natural looking and dynamically animated template.
By arkadixcore
21s
You can use the default color palette or customize the color to match your own style. An ideal opener for your grunge videos.
