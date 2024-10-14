en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Christmas Celebration Opener
00:00/00:13
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by motionsparrow
31exports
13 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2videos
1image
11texts
1font
1audio
Turn the ordinary into something extraordinary with customizable hues and personal flair in every frame. Ideal for social media announcements or a twinkling kickoff to the holiday season, this Christmas Celebration Opener template transforms your message into an engaging visual experience complete with your unique logo, text, and media.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
By Skvifi
13s
5
4
10
Send your loved ones a personalized video greeting card.
By bbpixel
12s
6
3
6
Christmas Tree Greeting is a festive and elegant animation. Featuring a magical Christmas tree, dancing particles, fireworks explosion, and snowy atmosphere - it is a perfect way to wish something nice to your family, friends, business partners, colleagues, and customers.
By bbpixel
10s
2
5
14
Christmas & New Year Greeting is a fast, festive and elegant animation. With the mix of joyful and cartoonish spirit it is a perfect way to wish something nice to your family, friends, business partners, colleagues and customers.
By koma
10s
6
3
11
Ney Year’s bells, Santa Claus, stary night, and Christmas Tree! Put your audience in a festive mood with a gorgeous Holiday video card that you can easily customize online without any video editing skills. Apply your company’s brand colors, logo and text wish happy holidays to everyone!
By bbpixel
13s
9
4
36
Christmas & New Year Greeting Card is a festive and elegant animation mixed with joyful and cartoonish spirit. Featuring magical Christmas tree, fireworks, presents and more. A perfect way to wish something nice to your family, friends, business partners, colleagues and customers.
By Harchenko
10s
7
6
11
Greeting Card is an easy to use template with a clean and neat design with rotating 3D particles. You can choose between logo or text and the type of particles - snowflakes, gingerbread men or all at once. Adjustable to different areas of interest, marketing, business or corporate world, a well-organized file will make an excellent Christmas card reveal.
By hushahir
6s
2
4
8
Spread the holiday cheer with our enchanting Festive Shine Intro template. Witness as luminous particle trails dance over a shimmering golden Christmas tree, culminating in a festive explosion of fireworks that unveils your brand. Tailor with your logo, festive messages, and choice of colors for a memorable greeting that embodies the spirit of the season. Perfect for social media or a company holiday greeting!
By hushahir
8s
2
3
7
Unwrap the magic of the holiday season with our Christmas Magical Reveal template. Watch as a mesmerizing gift box opens and transports you to a scene filled with vibrant glowing particles, ultimately unveiling your logo and text. Perfect for intros, outros, or standalone brand presentations, this multipurpose video is sure to capture the attention of your audience. Customize it with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a truly unique and festive video. Get ready to publish a captivating video that brings the joy of Christmas to life!
Menu
Templates
Solutions